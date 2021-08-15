Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Presque Isle

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Presque Isle.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Presque Isle:

1. Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Merchandiser - Alpena, Michigan To Apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= LaJoy Group is currently seeking a Part Time Merchandiser for Aunt Millie's Bakery. Merchandisers will visit multiple stores on a ...

2. Repair Technician

🏛️ Krakt It Phone Repair

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Repair Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various types of mobile devices Responsibilities: * Repair phones, tablets, computers * Specialize in ...

3. Restaurant Manager - Start at $45k - $60k / year

🏛️ Applebee's - Miller Apple

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's started with the same philosophy we follow today - focused on serving good food to good people. Today, with almost 2,000 locations and counting, what was once a popular neighborhood ...

4. Class A CDL Driver Home Weekly

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 6 months experience for a home weekly dedicated position! * Annual expected earnings $60,000-$80,000 (Guaranteed $1000.00/week) * Annual expected ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $1,600 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Alpena, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit * Discipline: RN * ...

6. Truck Driver - Direct Job Placement

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Posen, MI

💰 $98,264 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Up to Weekly $1,890*Up to Annual $98,264* High paying Dedicated position with Dollar General in your area! This home weekly position has an average of 15 stops per week with a Dedicated account ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alpena, MI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2808 / Week ...

8. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2430/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $2,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

9. Licensed Practical Nurse

🏛️ Prestige Healthcare

📍 Rogers City, MI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LPN Wages - Up to $30.43 per Hour and a $4,000 Sign-on Bonus (for full-time)!: At MediLodge of Rogers City, we are looking for a compassionate Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) such as you, to join the ...

10. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2880 per week in MI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $2,880 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...