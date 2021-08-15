49ers' Kyle Shanahan saw 'some good and some bad' in Trey Lance's preseason debut

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance had an up-and-down preseason debut Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lance threw an incredible 80-yard touchdown on his second preseason pass but completed just 5-of-14 total passes for 128 yards in a 19-16 loss to the Chiefs. He was also sacked four times.

After the loss, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that Lance still has plenty of work to do this summer and beyond.

"There was some good and some bad. By no means was it perfect," Shanahan said, according to Keiana Martin of the team website. "There were a couple of spots that you'd like him to go to different places. Sometimes, a couple of balls that sailed on him that I think he'd like to have back. But he also came out pretty good too, making the right plays, getting in the right spots. We had a couple of drops there especially on a third down that he could have kept the drive going if we had caught it. But it was a good first day. I didn't want it to go perfect for him. I'd like some things that he could learn from. And there will be a lot of things that we can go over tomorrow."

The 49ers selected Lance third overall in this year's draft to be their quarterback of the future, though Shanahan has indicated several times this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo is the team's starting quarterback entering the 2021 season.

However, Niners general manager John Lynch said earlier this week that he has been impressed with Lance this summer, who he acknowledged is making a push for the starting job. Though, Lynch previously noted that Garoppolo has been playing his best football this summer at training camp following Lance's arrival.

While Lance may not start any games in 2021, Shanahan admitted that the young quarterback will play "situationally."