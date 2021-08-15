Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers' Kyle Shanahan saw 'some good and some bad' in Trey Lance's preseason debut

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCOCI_0bSO7TIr00
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance had an up-and-down preseason debut Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lance threw an incredible 80-yard touchdown on his second preseason pass but completed just 5-of-14 total passes for 128 yards in a 19-16 loss to the Chiefs. He was also sacked four times.

After the loss, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that Lance still has plenty of work to do this summer and beyond.

"There was some good and some bad. By no means was it perfect," Shanahan said, according to Keiana Martin of the team website. "There were a couple of spots that you'd like him to go to different places. Sometimes, a couple of balls that sailed on him that I think he'd like to have back. But he also came out pretty good too, making the right plays, getting in the right spots. We had a couple of drops there especially on a third down that he could have kept the drive going if we had caught it. But it was a good first day. I didn't want it to go perfect for him. I'd like some things that he could learn from. And there will be a lot of things that we can go over tomorrow."

The 49ers selected Lance third overall in this year's draft to be their quarterback of the future, though Shanahan has indicated several times this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo is the team's starting quarterback entering the 2021 season.

However, Niners general manager John Lynch said earlier this week that he has been impressed with Lance this summer, who he acknowledged is making a push for the starting job. Though, Lynch previously noted that Garoppolo has been playing his best football this summer at training camp following Lance's arrival.

While Lance may not start any games in 2021, Shanahan admitted that the young quarterback will play "situationally."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nbcs#Niners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy