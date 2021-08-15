Archdiocese Of Philadelphia Reinstating Obligation To Attend Mass In Person For Catholics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says it’s time for Catholics to return to Mass. Archbishop Nelson Perez says the church is reinstating the obligation to attend Mass in person on Sundays and holy days, as many aspects of life are returning to normal.

This Sunday, Aug. 15 is a holy day in the Catholic church – when parishioners mark the assumption of the blessed Virgin Mary.

There are exceptions for people who are seriously ill, have a serious health risk, or if they have anxiety about being in large groups.