Craig, CO

Job alert: These jobs are open in Craig

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(CRAIG, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Craig companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Craig:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bSO7G4e00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Assistant

🏛️ UCHealth

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: Yampa Valley Medical Center- Craig, CO. Department: YampaCare Specialty Clinic Work Schedule: PRN Days Summary : Performs routine clinical and administrative duties in support of assigned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Physical Therapist Assistant

🏛️ Pioneers Medical Center

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a Physical Therapist Assistant to bring valuable expertise and unique skills to our Physical Therapy team here at Pioneers Medical Center. Reports to: Director of Rehabilitation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,550 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $2,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Craig, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunity Located in Steamboat Springs, CO Foundry Treatment Center is looking for motivated Registered Nurses to join our team! Foundry is a unique treatment facility due to the comprehensive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Craig Today

Craig Today

Craig, CO
ABOUT

With Craig Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

