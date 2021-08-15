Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Roundup

(ROUNDUP, MT) Companies in Roundup are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roundup:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,737 per week

2. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,992 per week

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2113.2 / Week

