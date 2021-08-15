Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Glenwood Springs, CO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Glenwood Springs are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Gypsum, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Glenwood Springs, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Baggage Service Agent-EGE Airport-$500.00 Sign on Bonus

🏛️ G2 Secure Staff

📍 Gypsum, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $20.00 / hour Employment type: part-time positions available - DAYS Baggage Service Agent $500.00 * New Hire Sign-On Bonus = $500 * Payable after first 30 days of employment Part time ...

4. Retail Associate Part Time

🏛️ Lowe's

📍 Glenwood Springs, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

What You Will Do At Lowe's, we've always been more than just a hardware store. We're also home to everything that makes your home feel like home. And for thousands of Lowe's associates, we're home to ...

5. School Bus Drivers

🏛️ Roaring Fork School District

📍 Glenwood Springs, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Roaring Fork School District School Bus Drivers Needed! No CDL? We will train & pay. $19.44/hour and UP for qualified drivers. Flexible Part Time hours and extra pay for activity trips! No experience

6. Guest Experience Specialist - Glenwood Springs (Seasonal, Full-time/Part-time)

🏛️ Rocky Mountaineer

📍 Glenwood Springs, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Want a summer of your lifetime? Spend this Summer and Fall traveling through breathtaking scenery! Your exciting new role is waiting for you at Rocky Mountaineer; our luxurious, first-class passenger ...

7. School Bus Assistant

🏛️ Aspen School District

📍 Aspen, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Aspen School District seeks a School Bus Assistant. Position Title: School Bus Assistant Department: Transportation Reports to: Transportation Director Classification: Classified Part-time, Non ...

8. Detailer

🏛️ Frito-Lay North America

📍 Carbondale, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Detailers are part-time Retail Merchandisers who are responsible for merchandising Frito-Lay's complete line of quality products in local stores. As a Detailer, you will drive your personal vehicle ...