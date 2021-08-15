Cancel
OPINION: Dialing '988' could save the lives of Floridians. Will Florida be ready?

Cover picture for the articleStarting in July 2022 a new three-digit national phone number will be available for Florida to use as a help line for behavioral health needs. Will Florida be ready?. The number – 988 – will take the place of the national 10-digit suicide prevention hotline: (800) 273-TALK. The 988 number could be used as an alternative to 911 to provide around-the-clock response for behavioral health emergencies.

