Jena, LA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Jena

Jena Dispatch
Jena Dispatch
 7 days ago

(JENA, LA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Jena.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jena:


1. Insurance Sales Agent - Jena, LA

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Trout, LA

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

2. RUS Construction Contract Administrator / Office Manager

🏛️ Mid-State Consultants

📍 Deville, LA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RUS Construction Contract Administrator / Office Manager Mid-State Consultants, with more than five decades of providing full turnkey engineering services in the Telecommunications Industry, are ...

3. In-Home Sales and Service Technician

🏛️ SCCS INC.

📍 Pollock, LA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for people like you. Someone who does not want to just sit behind a desk, who has boundless energy, intelligence, and an overwhelming need to achieve to join our team. Primary ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Pollock, LA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

5. Administrative Assistant 3

🏛️ State of Louisiana

📍 Pineville, LA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Supplemental Information Position is located at Central Louisiana State Hospital in Pineville, Louisiana in the Health Information Management Department. Transcription experience preferred. Knowledge ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Pollock, LA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Pollock, LA

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

8. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Pineville, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description HIRING DELIVERY DRIVER'S Pay: Earn up to $15-$20/hour - We offer DailyPay Apply Today! Complete the short "Quick Apply" online or Text adtpizzahut to 242424 to Apply What's on the menu ...

9. Class A Truck Driver Weekends Home 1155 to 1300 per wk Intermodal

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Pineville, LA

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $1155 to $1300 per week Home Weekends - ( Tues~Sat or Sun~Thurs - early morning start time) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770-544-7011 Benefits Paid Vacation after ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Enterprise, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

ABOUT

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

