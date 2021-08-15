Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sundance

(SUNDANCE, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sundance companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sundance:

1. Powersports Technician

🏛️ Outdoor Motorsports

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Work, ride and play in one of the most beautiful areas in the Black Hills of South Dakota ( ). Outdoor MotorSports is looking for a full time powersports technician. Working with us will ...

2. Full-Time Maintenance Tech (Spearfish, Lead, Newell, and Belle Fourche)

🏛️ Costello Property Management

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CBF, LLC dba Lewis Kirkeby & Hall Mgmt Inc. has an immediate opening for a qualified Maintenance Technician. This person must be a team player with the Community Manager and other Maintenance staff

3. Freelance Photographer / Freelance Videographer

🏛️ Glasser Images

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Love weddings? Us too! Come work with our team! We are hiring photographers and videographers in ND, SD, MN, and CO as subcontracted/associate main or second shooters. The positions have flexible ...

4. Inside Sales Agent

🏛️ Christians Team - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are in need of a real estate inside sales agent to join our growing team. You'll be responsible for prospecting new leads, making cold calls, building relationships with potential clients, and ...

5. Real Estate Administrative Director

🏛️ Christians Team - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a motivated real estate executive assistant to assist the principal broker and complete administrative tasks. Responsibilities include liaising between the managing broker and ...

6. Registered Nurse - Preoperative - 13 Week Contract ($2890/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $2,890 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A PRE OP Travel Nurse position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients who are preparing for a surgical procedure for a 13 week contract at a state-of-the-art area hospital

7. Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)- Calling All Caregivers!

🏛️ Edgewood Group

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking compassionate, dedicated and fun-loving individuals to join our team as Nursing Assistants (CNA). As a CNA at Edgewood, you would be responsible for providing excellent ...

8. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sundance, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

9. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Spearfish, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...