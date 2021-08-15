Cancel
Chinle, AZ

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Chinle

Chinle News Alert
 7 days ago

(CHINLE, AZ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Chinle.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Chinle:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSO6zJm00

1. Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant Need - Outpatient Locums at Government Facility - Chinle,

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in Arizona.The ideal candidate will be a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner or Physician ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Ganado, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Ganado, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $1,625 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Ganado, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist - Day shift (23064)

🏛️ Health Advocates Network, Inc.

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Advocates Network is hiring a Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist with at least 1 year of recent experience ! This is a full-time contract position at a nationally recognized hospital ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Physician / Family Practice / Arizona / Locum tenens / Primary Care Physician (Internal Medicine ...

🏛️ STAFF CARE

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Primary Care Physician (Internal Medicine Physician/Family Medicine Physician) StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $88.00 - 100.00 This facility is seeking aPrimary Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Physician / Family Practice / Arizona / Locum tenens / Primary Care Physician Internal Medicine/F...

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Primary Care Physician Internal Medicine/Family Practice StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $88.00 - 100.00 This facility is seeking Primary Care Physician Internal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Chinle News Alert

Chinle News Alert

Chinle, AZ
With Chinle News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

