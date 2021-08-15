Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

These Sacramento companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 7 days ago

(Sacramento, CA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Sacramento companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSO6xYK00

1. Entry Level Healthcare Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Health Insurance Customer Service Representative Duration: Contract until the end of January with possible extension of going permanent Pay: $14.00/HR, $14.50/HR for Bilingual Spanish ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry-Level Customer Service Worker

🏛️ Volt

📍 Elk Grove, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING IMMEDIATELY FOR ENTRY LEVEL CUSTOMER SERVICE WORKERS JOIN AN AMAZING TEAM - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY FULL-TIME HOURS / MONDAY-FRIDAY / COMPETITIVE PAY Volt is immediately hiring for customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Claims Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to start your career and gain office experience? Do you enjoy family & small company feel environment? Ajilon is working with a real estate company to recruit for a Entry-Level Claims ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSM4 - Sacramento, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr*+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSM4 - 3620 Ramos Drive, West Sacramento, CA, 95691, United States ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ All 1 Marketing

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

All 1 Marketing is currently seeking to hire Energy Consultants ! Are you looking for a new career opportunity? Tired of working a 9-5 with no/limited advancement opportunity? Hate doing the same ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
373
Followers
393
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Business
Elk Grove, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
City
Elk Grove, CA
City
West Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Ajilon#Energy Consultants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy