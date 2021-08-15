These Sacramento companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Sacramento, CA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Sacramento companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level Healthcare Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Health Insurance Customer Service Representative Duration: Contract until the end of January with possible extension of going permanent Pay: $14.00/HR, $14.50/HR for Bilingual Spanish ...

2. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

3. Entry-Level Customer Service Worker

🏛️ Volt

📍 Elk Grove, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING IMMEDIATELY FOR ENTRY LEVEL CUSTOMER SERVICE WORKERS JOIN AN AMAZING TEAM - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY FULL-TIME HOURS / MONDAY-FRIDAY / COMPETITIVE PAY Volt is immediately hiring for customer ...

4. Claims Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to start your career and gain office experience? Do you enjoy family & small company feel environment? Ajilon is working with a real estate company to recruit for a Entry-Level Claims ...

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSM4 - Sacramento, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr*+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSM4 - 3620 Ramos Drive, West Sacramento, CA, 95691, United States ...

6. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

7. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ All 1 Marketing

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

All 1 Marketing is currently seeking to hire Energy Consultants ! Are you looking for a new career opportunity? Tired of working a 9-5 with no/limited advancement opportunity? Hate doing the same ...

8. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Sacramento, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...