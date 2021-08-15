Cancel
River Falls, WI

Hiring now! Jobs in River Falls with an immediate start

River Falls News Alert
 7 days ago

(River Falls, WI) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These River Falls companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. Dedicated Truck Driver Up to $109K/yr. CDL-A Required!

🏛️ C.R. England, Inc.

📍 River Falls, WI

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring for Dedicated Routes! If you're looking for a set route, then look no further--a Dedicated Lane is right for you! As a Dedicated truck driver, you'll haul loads for a local company ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Hastings, MN

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Lakeville, MN Job opportunities vary by ...

3. Customer Service - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Lakeland, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Immediate openings available now. Shifts: Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Job opportunities vary by ...

4. CDL A Regional Drivers

🏛️ Hot Seat Services

📍 Maplewood, MN

💰 $275 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for REGIONAL Class A CDL Truck Drivers Call (855) 463-6568 Today! Regional: * Compensation: Option 1: Flat daily rate of $275 per day PLUS Sign-on Bonus * Compensation: Option 2 ...

5. CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers - Home Daily - 3K Sign On

🏛️ SBS Transportation / Superior Brokerage Services

📍 Woodbury, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers Call (866) 526-8052 or Apply Online Below SBS Transportation in Baltimore has immediate openings for CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers for local routes hauling 53 ft ...

6. Distribution Associate - Arcadia, WI

🏛️ Ashley Furniture

📍 Eau Galle, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Warehouse Associate - Walk Ins Always Welcomed Job Description Hiring Immediately Full Time Warehouse Team Member * $15.36 to $18.88 per hour depending on shift! * Our top performing associates earn ...

7. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Red Wing, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - General Manager for Red Wing JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® General Manager, you will develop your team, lead your team to achieve goals and objectives ...

