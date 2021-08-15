Get hired! Job openings in and around Hatch

(HATCH, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Hatch.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hatch:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,109 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $3,109 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

4. Ultrasound Technician | ULTR | ULTR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

5. CL A Point to Point Home Every 3 or 4 Days-100% No Touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $1,650 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Drivers run 3-4 days running Dallas, Albuquerque, El Paso, Denver and Las Cruces Each turn is 2100 miles with starting pay of $.50-$.55CPM and all freight is 100% no touch Depending on the ...

6. Executive Director

🏛️ T or C Housing Authority

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Truth or Consequences Housing Authority (TORCHA), located in Southwestern New Mexico, currently seeks applicants to fill the position of Executive Director. The new Executive Director will lead a ...

7. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is for a dynamic leader who will manage a small team for a new and exciting restaurant concept. The General Manager will be responsible for all aspects of daily operations. General ...

8. Las Cruces, NM Remote Tech Support Overnight /Morn Shift - Class starts 8/30

🏛️ Mural Consulting

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Mural continues to grow! Our continued growth has caused an expansion to our Microsoft support team. Multiple opportunities are available to join us as a full-time employee as we ...

9. Customer Service - Bilingual Spanish

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! If you're a problem-solver with a passion for helping others, join our team as a bilingual customer service representative . Supporting and ...

10. Unlicensed & Licensed Insurance Agents

🏛️ Family First Life Empowerment

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $350,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Life Insurance agents that desire to make no less than $2,000+ a week and have great people skills. We offer hands-on Coaching, Training, and Reflection on how to sell at a Very High ...