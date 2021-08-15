Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker City, OR

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Halfway

Posted by 
Halfway News Beat
Halfway News Beat
 7 days ago

(HALFWAY, OR) Companies in Halfway are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Halfway:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSO6jRO00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,109 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $3,109 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Commercial Service Tech 1

🏛️ Commercial Tire Inc

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. POSITION OVERVIEW Maintains ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,091 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $3,091 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2263 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $2,263 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker City, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1517.76 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,517 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker City, OR. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 15 weeks Pay: $1517.76 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ CHAD DAVISON-District Office

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born salesperson with a desire to make a difference in people's lives. As a Licensed Insurance Sales Representative you will be part of a team that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Halfway News Beat

Halfway News Beat

Halfway, OR
7
Followers
170
Post
498
Views
ABOUT

With Halfway News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
City
Halfway, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Pizza Hut#Overview Maintains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy