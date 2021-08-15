Hiring Now: These roles are open in Halfway

(HALFWAY, OR) Companies in Halfway are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Halfway:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,109 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $3,109 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

3. Commercial Service Tech 1

🏛️ Commercial Tire Inc

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. POSITION OVERVIEW Maintains ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,091 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $3,091 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2263 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $2,263 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker City, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1517.76 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,517 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker City, OR. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 15 weeks Pay: $1517.76 / Week ...

7. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ CHAD DAVISON-District Office

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born salesperson with a desire to make a difference in people's lives. As a Licensed Insurance Sales Representative you will be part of a team that ...