Job alert: These Corinth jobs are accepting applications

(CORINTH, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Corinth companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Corinth:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,150 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $3,150 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Corinth, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Shop Foreman

🏛️ Morgan Van Lines

📍 Booneville, MS

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Job Function: This job entails working on vehicles that operate on diesel engines. Every day brings something new. However, the primary functions include managing shop floor & techs, handling ...

5. Warehouse Handler (Night Shifts Available) - Earn Up To $17.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Falkner, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Olive Branch, MS Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day ...

6. Laborer

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Savannah, TN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Laborer Pay: $12.50 /hour Looking for work in Savannah, TN? Look no further! Company Profile Our client is North America's leading producer of industrial pressure-treated wood products. They are ...

7. Teacher

🏛️ Sheltering Tree Ranch

📍 Savannah, TN

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sheltering Tree Ranch is a 501C3 Non-Profit Private Christian School that is designed for people with special needs, but we welcome children of all abilities. Accredited by the Association of ...

8. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2699.17 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $2,699 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Corinth, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $2692.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $2,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Corinth, MS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692.8 / Week ...