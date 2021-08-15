Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corinth, MS

Job alert: These Corinth jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Corinth News Watch
Corinth News Watch
 7 days ago

(CORINTH, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Corinth companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Corinth:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bSO6hfw00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,150 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $3,150 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Corinth, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Shop Foreman

🏛️ Morgan Van Lines

📍 Booneville, MS

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Job Function: This job entails working on vehicles that operate on diesel engines. Every day brings something new. However, the primary functions include managing shop floor & techs, handling ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Handler (Night Shifts Available) - Earn Up To $17.50/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Falkner, MS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Olive Branch, MS Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Laborer

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Savannah, TN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Laborer Pay: $12.50 /hour Looking for work in Savannah, TN? Look no further! Company Profile Our client is North America's leading producer of industrial pressure-treated wood products. They are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Teacher

🏛️ Sheltering Tree Ranch

📍 Savannah, TN

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sheltering Tree Ranch is a 501C3 Non-Profit Private Christian School that is designed for people with special needs, but we welcome children of all abilities. Accredited by the Association of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2699.17 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $2,699 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Corinth, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $2692.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Corinth, MS

💰 $2,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Corinth, MS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692.8 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Corinth News Watch

Corinth News Watch

Corinth, MS
104
Followers
160
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corinth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Corinth, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Travel Nursing#Rn Cardiac Cath Lab#The Vibbert Agency#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Ms#The Association Of 8#Dashers#Trs Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy