Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellsworth, IA

These Ellsworth companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Ellsworth News Beat
Ellsworth News Beat
 7 days ago

(Ellsworth, IA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Ellsworth? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bSO6gnD00

1. Field Service Technician - Fabrication and Capital Equipment - Direct Hire - Entry to Experienced

🏛️ RemX

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Remote from home position; live anywhere in the general area! Excellent company to learn and grow in the capital equipment industry ** * $26 - $28/hr (Pay is based on experience level

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Iowa

📍 Ellsworth, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $5k Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Buckeye, IA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales - No Experience Necessary - $60,000 to $90,000 1st Year Sales

🏛️ Lithia Nissan Honda of Ames

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lithia Nissan and Honda of Ames are accepting resumes to hire: Sales Professionals / Sales Associates / Client Advisors for our New, Internet & Pre-owned vehicle departments. This is a RARE ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Packaging

🏛️ QPS Employment Group

📍 Huxley, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Packaging Wage: $14.00/hour Shift: 1st Hours: 6:30am - 3:00pm ENTRY LEVEL OPENING IN HUXLEY, IA! This company is looking for 1st shift packagers to work in a CLEAN and AIR CONDITIONED ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Machine Inspector/Operator - 12 Hour Day Shift

🏛️ Priority Envelope

📍 Nevada, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Iowa Location - Nevada, IA Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $14.00 - $16.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift 12 Hour Day ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth, IA
2
Followers
230
Post
252
Views
ABOUT

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Huxley, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, IA
City
Ellsworth, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Sales Representative#Field Service#Ia#Cdl#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy