MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska police say a 5-year-old drowned Saturday. Authorities believe the child walked away from a home on Walnut Place around 4:30 p.m. Officials began an extensive search using a drone, helicopter and search dogs. Crews later found the child unconscious in Brickyard Clayhole, a lake near Walnut Place. First responders tried to save the child, but they were later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not released any other details.