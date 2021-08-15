These Santa Ana companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Santa Ana, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Santa Ana? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. 1st Shift Shipping Clerk Pay Rate$18.00 per hour

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Anaheim, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy ensuring product specifications are correct? Do you have an interest in an entry level position? Are you looking for steady hours and weekly pay checks? Manpower has immediate openings ...

2. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Irvine, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

3. Team Member - $500 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Hiring Bonus - Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $17.00+ an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic ...

4. Administrative Service Representative

🏛️ M S International, Inc.

📍 Orange, CA

💰 $40,520 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Service Representative Accounting Team Location: Orange, CA SUMMARY : This position is responsible to support in data entry and handle import related documentations such as arrival ...

5. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Garden Grove, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're HIRING Customer Service Rep in Norwalk! Pay: $18.00 per hour Shift: 1st shift 8am - 5pm Monday - Friday Candidates in these positions will: * ENTRY-LEVEL person who can handle heavy phones and ...

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DFX9 Huntington Beach, CA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DFX9 - Huntington Beach - 14952 ...

7. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA

📍 East Los Angeles, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...

9. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...