Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

These Santa Ana companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 7 days ago

(Santa Ana, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Santa Ana? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSO6cGJ00

1. 1st Shift Shipping Clerk Pay Rate$18.00 per hour

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Anaheim, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy ensuring product specifications are correct? Do you have an interest in an entry level position? Are you looking for steady hours and weekly pay checks? Manpower has immediate openings ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Irvine, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Team Member - $500 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Hiring Bonus - Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $17.00+ an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Service Representative

🏛️ M S International, Inc.

📍 Orange, CA

💰 $40,520 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Service Representative Accounting Team Location: Orange, CA SUMMARY : This position is responsible to support in data entry and handle import related documentations such as arrival ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Garden Grove, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're HIRING Customer Service Rep in Norwalk! Pay: $18.00 per hour Shift: 1st shift 8am - 5pm Monday - Friday Candidates in these positions will: * ENTRY-LEVEL person who can handle heavy phones and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DFX9 Huntington Beach, CA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DFX9 - Huntington Beach - 14952 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA

📍 East Los Angeles, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Santa Ana, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
318
Followers
403
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Norwalk, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Western Express#Taylored Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy