Job alert: These Salyersville jobs are accepting applications

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Salyersville.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Salyersville:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Jackson, KY

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. Travel Registered Nurse - Med Surg

🏛️ Ironside Human Resources

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An acclaimed hospital located in Eastern Kentucky , two hours from Lexington near Prestonsburg is seeking full-time, Travel Med/Surg Registered Nurses (RN) for a 13-week assignment. Pay ranges from ...

3. Certified Welder

🏛️ Kentucky Steel Buildings

📍 Campton, KY

💰 $41,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Certified Welder to become an integral part of our team! The Welder will use specialized equipment to weld and assemble new metal forms. Responsibilities: * Manufacture and fabricate ...

4. Part Time Merchandiser - 92907BR

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for ...

5. Heavy Equipment Technician/Mechanic

🏛️ Wilson Equipment Company

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Wilson Equipment Company is currently pursuing Heavy Equipment Repair Technicians for our Prestonsburg location. The Heavy Equipment Repair Technician works both in the shop and in ...

6. New and Urgent CRNA Locum Tenens Need in KY - about 1 hour from Lexington!

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Wrigley, KY

💰 $150 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello! We have an excellent and URGENT opportunity for 2full-time CRNA'swho areinterested and available ASAP.Details of the position are below: * Need : 2 CRNA's * Coverage : Full-Time * Location

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,407 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $2,407 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Jackson, KY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,057 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $2,057 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

10. Travel Nurse - RN - Oncology - $1909.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $1,909 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Oncology Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Prestonsburg, KY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1909.44 ...