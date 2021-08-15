Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Verdigre

(VERDIGRE, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Verdigre.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Verdigre:

1. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Plainview, NE

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Plainview, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

2. Commercial Applicator

🏛️ Executive Recruiting Consultants

📍 Bloomfield, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Custom Applicator COMPANY PROFILE: A full service dependable Ag organization is seeking to add a Custom Applicator to their team. WHAT THIS COMPANY OFFERS YOU: * $14 - $18 per hour DOE

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Plainview, NE

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Plainview, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Royal, NE

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,842 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $1,842 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Creighton, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,836 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $1,836 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Creighton, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1841.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $1,841 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Creighton, NE. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay ...