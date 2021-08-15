Get hired! Job openings in and around Gadsden

(GADSDEN, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gadsden companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gadsden:

1. Sales, Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Anniston, AL

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales/Management opportunity Field Underwriting - No experience necessary Employment type: Part-time & Full-time We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals who want ...

2. Travel RN (Medical Surgical) - Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Gadsden, AL

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

3. Insurance Sales Agent / Sales Representative

🏛️ WoodmenLife

📍 Oneonta, AL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Agent to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Responsibilities: * Present and sell company products and services to ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Gadsden, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

5. AL- OT-Gadsden - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Gadsden, AL

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not accepting new grads. SNF experience required. Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Mon-Fri Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

6. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $25 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Guntersville, AL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $25 PER HOUR Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

7. Assembler/Stocker - 1st Shift & 2nd shift Available up to $16.85/hr

🏛️ Kelly Services Inc

📍 Lincoln, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing Associate Job Description Dedicated and hard-working team members to work as Automotive Production Workers. No experience is required, on-the-job training will be provided. Honda's goal ...

8. Office Administrative Receptionist

🏛️ First Choice Personnel

📍 Fort Payne, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Administrative Assistants for well established reputable local companies. Must provide a resume for review. We have positions open for receptionist for a small business, manufacturing ...

9. Mechanic

🏛️ Amwaste LLC

📍 Oneonta, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits: $15 - $35+ hourly based on position and location 7 days of paid time off - increases to 14 days at 3 years of service Optional employee-paid additional life insurance and 401K plan BCBS ...

10. Material Handler - Shipping & Receiving Associate

🏛️ Value Added Distributors, LLC

📍 Fort Payne, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Value Added Distributors is looking for a driven, hardworking, and enthusiastic Material Handler-Shipping and Receiving Associate to join their team of experts at their Fort Payne, Alabama location