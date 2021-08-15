Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Abilene
(Abilene, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Abilene are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Lead Sales Associate
🏛️ Dollar General
📍 Abilene, TX
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time and full-time sales associate positions available now. As well as Assistant Store Manager. Looking to hire quickly. APPLY BELOW dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1 & searchCompany ...
2. Physician / Surgery - General / Texas / Permanent / Geriatrician1 Job
🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians
📍 Abilene, TX
💰 $300,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...
3. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly)
🏛️ Family First Life
📍 Abilene, TX
💰 $200,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...
4. Medical Assistant Instructor
🏛️ Zollege
📍 Abilene, TX
💰 $23 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
About Us: Abilene Medical Assistant School , powered by Zollege, is currently searching for a Part-Time Medical Assistant Instructor to join the Abilene team! Zollege leads the change in the for ...
5. Event Staff - Abilene Christian University
🏛️ Innovative/Stadium People
📍 Abilene, TX
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Looking for a fun and flexible part-time job where YOU control your schedule? Come work exciting events at Abilene Christian University! We staff events ACU football games and high school football ...
Comments / 0