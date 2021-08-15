Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abilene, TX

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Abilene

Posted by 
Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Abilene, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Abilene are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSO6XnY00

1. Lead Sales Associate

🏛️ Dollar General

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time and full-time sales associate positions available now. As well as Assistant Store Manager. Looking to hire quickly. APPLY BELOW dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1 & searchCompany ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Physician / Surgery - General / Texas / Permanent / Geriatrician1 Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Medical Assistant Instructor

🏛️ Zollege

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Abilene Medical Assistant School , powered by Zollege, is currently searching for a Part-Time Medical Assistant Instructor to join the Abilene team! Zollege leads the change in the for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Event Staff - Abilene Christian University

🏛️ Innovative/Stadium People

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a fun and flexible part-time job where YOU control your schedule? Come work exciting events at Abilene Christian University! We staff events ACU football games and high school football ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Abilene Dispatch

Abilene Dispatch

Abilene, TX
105
Followers
186
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Abilene Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Vohra Wound Physicians#First Life Abilene#Acu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy