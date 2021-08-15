Get your foot in the door — these jobs in North Chicago require no experience

(North Chicago, IL) Looking to get your foot in the door in North Chicago? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ Addison Group

📍 Vernon Hills, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative - Call Center Order Entry FULLY REMOTE! Are you looking for a position where you will receive company and colleague support, training, and a competitive compensation ...

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Park City, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Elgin, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Warehouse Packers with CTDI in Elgin, IL. Weekly pay starting at $15.00-$15.50 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. We have opportunities ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Waukegan, IL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Kenosha, WI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Waukegan, IL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

7. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Waukegan, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DML5 Sturtevant, WI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DML5 - Sturtevant - 11201 Enterprise ...

8. Team Member - $14/hr + $500 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Vernon Hills, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Hiring Bonus - Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate $14.00+ an Hour! Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic ...