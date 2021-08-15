Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Tupelo

Tupelo Journal
 7 days ago

(Tupelo, MS) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Tupelo are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Part Time Retail Merchandising Rep

🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Signature Retail Services is looking to hire a part-time Retail Merchandising Rep to join our team in the Tupelo MS area.Starting pay up to $16 per hour depending on experience.Do you enjoy working ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Blue Springs, MS

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

5. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Part-Time Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This Over-the-Road part-time truck driver position features flexible scheduling work as little as 7 days per month and earnings up to $0.48 per mile*. Truckers in this CDL driving job will haul 95 ...

6. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ Pure Beauty Farms, Inc.

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire Full-time or Part-time Merchandisers (an immediate Merchandiser opportunity working in our Big Box Retail Garden Centers as our service vendor). Locations Now Hiring ...

7. Part-Time Event Representative - Ole Miss

🏛️ BEST Crowd Management

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

BEST Crowd Management, a GardaWorld Company provides a full array of event-staffing and crowd-management services for top venues and major events throughout North America. From professional sporting ...

8. Will train - Work from Home - Mortgage Protection Specialist 75-250k

🏛️ BAM Agency LLC

📍 Booneville, MS

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking highly motivated individuals, with a passion for helping families to join our team. We have full-time and part-time career opportunities with the option to work from home or ...

