Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Wausau

(WAUSAU, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Wausau.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wausau:

1. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($3350/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $3,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is in need of highly-skilled Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients requiring surgical procedures for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. You'll ...

2. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $3200/week- Wausau, WI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $3,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

4. Maintenance Supervisor

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Wittenberg, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Caitlyn Hardy Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $85,000 - $100,000 per year A bit about us: We are a ...

5. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Casual Dining establishment has an immediate need for an amazing General Manager to lead and guide the team. This individual will be the driving force to keeping the culture of the restaurant alive ...

7. Quality Technician

🏛️ Sonoco

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Quality Technician (2nd Shift) Location: Wausau, Wisconsin Compensation: $22.36 - $26.37 per hour Sonoco Wausau currently has a job opening for a Quality Technician. The selected candidate ...

8. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

9. Hiring Technicians in Wausau, WI! $1000 Sign on Bonus!

🏛️ MasTec Advanced Technologies

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,000 sign on bonus! We are hiring! Come join our team! In-Home Service Technician MasTec In-Home Service Technicians are field based, service driven, professional technicians that provide in home ...

10. Customer Service Rep (Work from home) WI

🏛️ MRI

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**THIS IS A FULL TIME / WORK FROM HOME JOB** **MUST HAVE CALL CENTER OR HIGH VOLUME TELEPHONE EXPERIENCE** **$18.00 PER HOUR (ENGLISH) or $18.50 PER HOUR W/LANGUAGE DIFF (SPANISH)** Plus $66 mthly ...