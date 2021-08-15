Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ladysmith, WI

Job alert: These jobs are open in Ladysmith

Posted by 
Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 7 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) Companies in Ladysmith are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ladysmith:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bSO6SNv00

1. Earn $19+ per hour Delivering With EatStreet!

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Cornell, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up people's hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A Driver: Hauling Boats

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 New Post, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE See what your future holds. Class A Boat Hauler ➤ Job Overview * Drivers will deliver boats to 48 states and Canada for one of TMC's dedicated customers. * This position is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Ladysmith, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Drivers / Avg. $1,375 Weekly / Dedicated Route

🏛️ Paper Transport, Inc.

📍 Ladysmith, WI

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed Weekly Pay | Weekly Home Time | 99% No-Touch Freight CDL A Regional Truck Driver Opportunity: Average weekly pay up to $1,375/week depending on location/position Ask about our training ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith, WI
27
Followers
225
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ladysmith, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Sales Careers#Wi#Cdl#Tmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy