Timber, OR

A job on your schedule? These Timber positions offer flexible hours

Timber Today
 7 days ago

(Timber, OR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Timber are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Banks, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Ocean Beauty Seafoods

📍 Portland, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver PART-TIME OR FULL-TIME $20/hr Starting wage is $18.50 with a potential increase depending on license class and experience. Deliver fresh and frozen seafood products to local ...

3. CDL-A Local Driver - Yearlong work

🏛️ Market Express

📍 Forest Grove, OR

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Market Express is looking for a few great drivers to join our Local Fleet based out our Corporate Office in North Portland! Perk of joining Market Express include: * Full time and part-time/casual ...

4. Dedicated Delivery Driver NON-CDL

🏛️ Kenco Transportation

📍 Vancouver, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Delivery Driver-NON-CDL (Full and Part time) We (Kenco, a 3PL) are adding a Dedicated Delivery Driver to the site in Portland, OR to service our dedicated customer. Come grow with us! Why ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Hillsboro, OR

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Timber, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

7. Customer Service Department Manager

🏛️ Emerald Staffing

📍 Beaverton, OR

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOIN PORTLAND'S UNIQUE ONLINE GAMBLING COMPANY TODAY! COMPENSATION: $80,000 - $90,000 Annually SCHEDULE: Flexible schedule - The manager will touch bases with supervisors weekly for updates, with ...

8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Timber, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

