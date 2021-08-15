Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) Companies in Watertown are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Watertown:

1. Travel MRI Tech - $2050 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $2,050 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced MRI Tech for an exciting Travel Allied job in Watertown, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 11 weeks Pay: $2050 / Week MRI Technologist ...

2. Occupational Therapist

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing company partnering with a Skilled Nursing facility in Watertown, SD to provide them with an Occupational ...

3. Manager - Watertown

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

4. Retail Associate - Watertown

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New higher starting wages! Here at Goodwill, your work helps to change the lives of people with barriers to employment. Working at Goodwill gives you opportunities to learn and grow through ...

5. Receptionist - Exceptionally Organized Multi-Tasker!

🏛️ Edgewood Healthcare

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Receptionist - Exceptionally Organized Multi-Tasker! Overview Employment Status: Part-time Shift: All Shifts Date Posted: 7/22/2021 Address: 901 14th Ave. NE City: Watertown State: SD Description We ...

6. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Watertown, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

8. SD - OT-Watertown/Milbank- $43.31 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Split with Facilities in Watertown and Milbank, SD Shift: Sun-Thurs Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

9. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Watertown, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

10. Aggregate Driver

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aggregate Driver FULL-TIME $16.29/hr -Operates long-haul truck and trailer equipment for bulk product transportation daily -Operates auxiliary equipment as needed -Check equipment daily to maintain ...