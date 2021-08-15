Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Lafayette, TN) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Lafayette-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Anytime Fitness Assistant General Manager
🏛️ Anytime Fitness
📍 Lebanon, TN
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
This is it! This is the one you have been looking for! Anytime Fitness Lebanon, TN has an immediate opportunity for someone to jump into the Assistant Manager chair on a part time basis, Possible ...
2. Fulfillment Associate
🏛️ FILTERX HOLDINGS LLC
📍 Gallatin, TN
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Salary: $10-$12 an hour Job Type: Part-time Shifts: M-F, Daytime, Flexible Schedule Location: Airport Rd. Gallatin, TN Full Job Description: Hourly pay rate: Starting at $10/hour, 60-day performance ...
3. Office Manager Part Time
🏛️ The Grounds Guys of Nashville
📍 Gallatin, TN
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We began with a single vision shared between 10 brothers. Originally, we opened our doors as Sunshine Grounds Care in 1987. As time passed and more brothers joined in the project, it became a widely ...
4. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week
🏛️ American Trucking Group
📍 Holland, KY
💰 $1,800 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...
5. Class A CDL - Regional Part-Time Truck Driver
🏛️ Schneider
📍 Lebanon, TN
💰 $45,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Regional part-time truck drivers in Schneider's Van Truckload division enjoy flexible scheduling working as little as 4 days per week. Earn up to $0.45 per mile* in this CDL driving job and haul 95 ...
6. Make your own schedule in Gallatin TN
🏛️ Staffmark
📍 Gallatin, TN
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Kickstart your job search by applying with your local Staffmark office. Our global, third-party logistics client is hiring a Production Worker for their booming facility in Gallatin, TN. This is the ...
7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Castalian Springs, TN
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Castalian Springs, TN
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
