Lafayette, TN

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Lafayette News Alert
 7 days ago

(Lafayette, TN) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Lafayette-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Anytime Fitness Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Anytime Fitness

📍 Lebanon, TN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This is it! This is the one you have been looking for! Anytime Fitness Lebanon, TN has an immediate opportunity for someone to jump into the Assistant Manager chair on a part time basis, Possible ...

2. Fulfillment Associate

🏛️ FILTERX HOLDINGS LLC

📍 Gallatin, TN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $10-$12 an hour Job Type: Part-time Shifts: M-F, Daytime, Flexible Schedule Location: Airport Rd. Gallatin, TN Full Job Description: Hourly pay rate: Starting at $10/hour, 60-day performance ...

3. Office Manager Part Time

🏛️ The Grounds Guys of Nashville

📍 Gallatin, TN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We began with a single vision shared between 10 brothers. Originally, we opened our doors as Sunshine Grounds Care in 1987. As time passed and more brothers joined in the project, it became a widely ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Holland, KY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

5. Class A CDL - Regional Part-Time Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Lebanon, TN

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Regional part-time truck drivers in Schneider's Van Truckload division enjoy flexible scheduling working as little as 4 days per week. Earn up to $0.45 per mile* in this CDL driving job and haul 95 ...

6. Make your own schedule in Gallatin TN

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Gallatin, TN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Kickstart your job search by applying with your local Staffmark office. Our global, third-party logistics client is hiring a Production Worker for their booming facility in Gallatin, TN. This is the ...

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Castalian Springs, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Castalian Springs, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

