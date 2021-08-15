Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Montrose

(MONTROSE, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Montrose.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Montrose:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Oncology - $3,528 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $3,528 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Oncology for a travel nursing job in Montrose, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Oncology * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2521.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $2,521 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Montrose, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2521.44 / Week ...

4. Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

5. School Psychologist Opportunity near Montrose, CO

🏛️ SchoolPsychJobs.com

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ProCare Therapy has a contract Psychologist opening for an excellent school district near Montrose, CO. If we find the right candidate to fill the position, there is an opportunity of renewing for ...

6. Civil Engineer I/II

🏛️ Buckhorn Engineering

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Colorado registered professional engineer with 3-5 years of progressive experience in managing civil engineering projects including: site development, OWTS design, road design and water/sewer ...

7. Material Handler

🏛️ STRIVE Recruitment

📍 Delta, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MATERIAL HANDLER Delta $18- 20 per hour ABOUT US STRIVE is a Vancouver based recruitment firm offering recruitment solutions in the specialist areas of Accounting & Finance, Corporate Administration ...

8. Housekeeping Lead

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeping Lead Pay: $14.00 /hour Tired of traveling to work and ready for a great opportunity in Housekeeping in Montrose? Company Profile This growing company is centrally based in Montrose but ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - House Supervisor - $3,066 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $3,066 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN House Supervisor for a travel nursing job in Montrose, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: House Supervisor * Discipline: RN * ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Montrose, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...