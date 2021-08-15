These jobs are hiring in Union City — and they let you set your own schedule
(Union City, TN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Union City are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home
🏛️ The Vibbert Agency
📍 Mayfield, KY
💰 $115,693 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...
2. McDonald's Crew Memeber
🏛️ McDonald's
📍 Union City, TN
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
CREW TEAM MEMBER BENEFITS (based on eligibility): Competitive Weekly Pay Performance Incentives Flexible Schedules Free Meals Free Uniforms Health Insurance Tuition Assistance for College or ...
3. Part-Time Weekend ONLY Supervisor
🏛️ NSK
📍 Dyersburg, TN
💰 $28 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Description NSK Steering Systems America (NSSA) is a worldwide leader in steering system technology, proudly supplying the North America automotive industry. Our Dyersburg, TN location is looking for ...
4. Pickup/Delivery Driver (Zenogy)
🏛️ Bright Flag Recruiting
📍 Dyersburg, TN
💰 $600 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Title: Pickup & Delivery Driver Zenogy Logistics Company is now hiring Full-Time and Part-Time permanent FedEx Ground delivery drivers. We are looking for enthusiastic, safety-minded individuals ...
5. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week
🏛️ American Trucking Group
📍 Water Valley, KY
💰 $1,800 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...
