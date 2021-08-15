These jobs are hiring in Union City — and they let you set your own schedule

(Union City, TN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Union City are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Mayfield, KY

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Union City, TN

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CREW TEAM MEMBER BENEFITS (based on eligibility): Competitive Weekly Pay Performance Incentives Flexible Schedules Free Meals Free Uniforms Health Insurance Tuition Assistance for College or ...

3. Part-Time Weekend ONLY Supervisor

🏛️ NSK

📍 Dyersburg, TN

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description NSK Steering Systems America (NSSA) is a worldwide leader in steering system technology, proudly supplying the North America automotive industry. Our Dyersburg, TN location is looking for ...

4. Pickup/Delivery Driver (Zenogy)

🏛️ Bright Flag Recruiting

📍 Dyersburg, TN

💰 $600 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Pickup & Delivery Driver Zenogy Logistics Company is now hiring Full-Time and Part-Time permanent FedEx Ground delivery drivers. We are looking for enthusiastic, safety-minded individuals ...

5. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Water Valley, KY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...