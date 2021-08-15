Cancel
Union City, TN

These jobs are hiring in Union City — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Union City Times
 7 days ago

(Union City, TN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Union City are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSO6MKn00

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Mayfield, KY

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Union City, TN

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CREW TEAM MEMBER BENEFITS (based on eligibility): Competitive Weekly Pay Performance Incentives Flexible Schedules Free Meals Free Uniforms Health Insurance Tuition Assistance for College or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part-Time Weekend ONLY Supervisor

🏛️ NSK

📍 Dyersburg, TN

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description NSK Steering Systems America (NSSA) is a worldwide leader in steering system technology, proudly supplying the North America automotive industry. Our Dyersburg, TN location is looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Pickup/Delivery Driver (Zenogy)

🏛️ Bright Flag Recruiting

📍 Dyersburg, TN

💰 $600 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Pickup & Delivery Driver Zenogy Logistics Company is now hiring Full-Time and Part-Time permanent FedEx Ground delivery drivers. We are looking for enthusiastic, safety-minded individuals ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Water Valley, KY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Union City Times

Union City, TN
With Union City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

