No experience necessary — Elko companies hiring now
(Elko, NV) These companies are hiring Elko residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Truck Driver Class A Home Weekly 800 to 1100 per wk Recent Grads OK
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Elko, NV
💰 $1,100 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description: * Pay $800 to $1100 per week * GUARANTEED HOME WEEKLY - (Out 5days & home for 2 days - Regional Routes) * Late Model Trucks from 2018 to 2021 * * M5W Transport---Michael 770-544-7011 ...
2. Entry Level Management
🏛️ California Home Pros
📍 Elko, NV
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...
3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Elko, NV
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
4. Entry Level Sales Representative
🏛️ Altitude Development Group
📍 Elko, NV
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...
