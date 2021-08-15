Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Kapaa

(KAPAA, HI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Kapaa.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kapaa:

1. Housekeeping

🏛️ Amy Galtes

📍 Princeville, HI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Pay for Great Workers! $15.75 up to $19.00 per hour. Commensurate with experience. Be your own Boss. Create your own schedule. We are seeking great workers for PT/FT positions as housekeepers ...

2. Customer Service Representative (Kauai)

🏛️ Finance Factors, Ltd.

📍 Lihue, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you wanting to have the weekends off? Looking to work in a progressive environment? If so, Finance Factors is the place to be!!!!! Finance Factors has been providing financial services in Hawaii ...

3. HI - RN Emergency Dept- ASAP - $46.49 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must start asap (we bring in hires every other week) 7am on a Monday \*\*no exeptions\*\*no later please do not accept with a different date Mandatory two (2) years' experience in Emergency ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1787.04 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $1,787 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Kapaa, HI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1787.04 / Week ...

5. RN PSYCH-ADULT Dept - $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**95 percent this will be a night shift assignment** \*URGENT NEED!\* Mandatory two (2) years' experience in Psych Adult- Department; (sixteen weeks)with possibility of extension; mandatory variable ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,669 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $1,669 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Kapaa, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,251 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $1,251 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Kapaa, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

8. Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)

🏛️ APN Staffing & Employment Solutions

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Koloa, Hawaii Our client is a large long-term care and post-acute management company with beautiful facilities located throughout the islands of Hawaii. This is a ...

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Kapaa, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

10. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Lihue, HI

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Lihue, Hawaii. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 11 ...