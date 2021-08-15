Cancel
Newberry, SC

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 7 days ago

(Newberry, SC) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Newberry-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSO6Jgc00

1. Customer Service Part Time- Chapin Furniture

🏛️ Chapin Furniture

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative- Chapin Furniture Chapin Furniture is a family-owned business looking for an enthusiastic and organized Customer Service Representative to serve in our reception area

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Office Assistant / Data Entry Specialist ~ Part Time

🏛️ Wilson's Refrigeration & AC Service, Inc.

📍 Pomaria, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Wilson's Refrigeration is a local HVAC company serving the greater Pomaria/Columbia area. We are committed in providing "Better, Cleaner, Faster" service to quickly expanding following of loyal and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - $33+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Johnston, SC

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNA / Skilled Caregiver Needed (Clinton)

🏛️ Home Care Assistance

📍 Clinton, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $500 with Sign-on Bonus! Hospice experience needed mid-day shifts available / 7 days a week $11 - $12 /hr - Immediate Openings Full Time or Part Time available along with shift flexibility ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part-Time Classroom Observer

🏛️ Headway Workforce Solutions

📍 Laurens, SC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Headway Workforce Solutions, on behalf of our client, is seeking Part-Time Classroom Observers to work on observing and evaluating the U.S. Department of Education sponsored study called the 21st ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Program Aid/Specialist (Saluda Middle School)

🏛️ Boys & Girls Club Cresent Region

📍 Saluda, SC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Classification Part time; Monday-Friday between the hours of 2:30pm-8pm; up to 4 hours a day; $9-$10 an hour; summer hours vary. Program start August 19, 2021.Position is targeted to start the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Newberry, SC
ABOUT

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

