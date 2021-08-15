Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, AL

Start tomorrow? Jasper companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 7 days ago

(Jasper, AL) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Jasper are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSO6Int00

1. CLERICAL SUPPORT-10.00/hr

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower has an opportunity for you to work with a great local company in peaceful Glencoe Alabama. We have immediate openings.What's in it for you? 1st shift Monday thru Friday $10.00 per hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Welder Helper/Construction Labor

🏛️ Signature Labor Services

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for Entry-Level Welders in Fyffe, AL, and surrounding areas. Pay: $16/hour to start; reviewed after 45 days Responsibilities: Assisting welders with non-structural welding tasks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Cashiers and Line Cooks - WEEKLY PAY, HIRING IMMEDIATELY

🏛️ Jack's Family Restaurants

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

When you join Jack's, you are part of the family. It's not just something we say, family is who we are. We accomplish our mission of being the most loved QSR brand in the South because of our people ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Jasper News Alert

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
121
Followers
167
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jack, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Jasper, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Fyffe, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Xpress#Entry Level Welders#Family Restaurants Jasper#Qsr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy