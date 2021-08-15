Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Rockdale

(ROCKDALE, TX) Companies in Rockdale are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rockdale:

1. CL A OTR 3 Mos Exp-Run 30-Home 7-$1200-$1600/WK-Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lincoln, TX

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months verifiable experience run 30 days and home for 7 full days NOTE YOU MUST HAVE THREE MONTHS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAINING, MUST BE AS A TEAM OR SOLO ...

2. Service Electrician

🏛️ THE BLUE COLLAR RECRUITER

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Today! We represent the fastest growing, 5 Star rated Home Service Electrical company in the Austin market. Our client has been the top provider of the essential Home Electrical Services ...

3. Residential HVAC Service Technician

🏛️ THE BLUE COLLAR RECRUITER

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Hire! If you are you a motivated and experienced HVAC technician who feels UNAPPRECIATED, UNDER PAID, and UN-EXCITED about your job-look no further! We are the fastest growing, 5 Star Rated ...

4. Mechanic/ Auto Technician

🏛️ Bridgestone Retail Operations

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Automotive Technician / Automotive Mechanic position requires experience and technical expertise to diagnose drivability and electrical systems while using leadership and mentoring skills in ...

5. Entry Level Fence Installer

🏛️ Construction Rent A Fence, Inc

📍 Taylor, TX

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Construction Rent-A-Fence, Inc. is one of the largest commercial fence construction companies in Texas. We have several full-time positions as fence erectors, installers, drivers and helpers. Some of ...

6. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Alliance Chemical

📍 Taylor, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*YOU CAN APPLY IN PERSON WITH A RESUME, MON-THUR 9AM-3PM @ 204 SOUTH EDMOND STREET, TAYLOR, TEXAS* Seeking FT administrative assistant for a chemical business in Taylor, Texas. Must have ...

7. Retail Experience Wanted | Start ASAP

🏛️ Ascension Partners

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascension Partners of Austin currently has open availability for an Entry Level Customer Service Sales Rep. In this entry level role, we are looking for a diverse early career candidate on the hunt ...

8. CDL A Truck Driver - Up to $2,000/wk - Regional/OTR - Dedicated Accounts

🏛️ Paragon Freight Systems LLC

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Paragon Freight Systems LLC, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR.(Up to $2000 weekly) Competitive Compensation! Up to $2 ...

9. Fence Installer

🏛️ Texas Fence LLC

📍 Giddings, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Install barbwire, net wire, pipe and board fences. Equipment and tools will be provided. Experience is a plus. Pay options: either by the hour or by the job for fence crews. 730am - 4pm with a 30 ...

10. Automotive Service Advisor & Repair Specialist

🏛️ Bridgestone Retail Operations

📍 Hutto, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$2,000 Signing Bonus!!!! The Sales and Vehicle Service Specialist (SSS) is a unique hybrid role for stores and is intended as a key pipeline for future career growth within BSRO. This role is ...