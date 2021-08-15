Cancel
Elkton, OR

These Elkton companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Elkton News Flash
 7 days ago

(Elkton, OR) Looking to get your foot in the door in Elkton? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bSO6F9i00

1. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Sutherlin, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. OR - Occupational Therapist - Roseburg - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accepting new grads.SNF experience required.Occasional floating to another SNF in Roseburg.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Tue-Sat Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring OR

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Gutter Protection Installer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Eugene, OR

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Don't waste time looking for work! If you need consistent work, no need to look any further. Start as soon as tomorrow! No experience necessary, just a willingness to learn and possession of a truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

