These Yuba City companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Yuba City, CA) These companies are hiring Yuba City residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Sheridan, CA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Associate - DSR2 Roseville, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSR2 - Roseville - 7601 Foothills ...
2. Service Management Trainee
🏛️ America's Tire
📍 Yuba City, CA
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...
3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required
🏛️ WS Partners of GA
📍 Roseville, CA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about
4. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome
🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)
📍 Roseville, CA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...
5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Yuba City, CA
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
6. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+
🏛️ Taylored Legacy
📍 Yuba City, CA
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...
