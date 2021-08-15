Job alert: These jobs are open in Russellville

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Russellville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Russellville:

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3983.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $3,983 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Jefferson City, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 12 weeks ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Jefferson City, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date ...

5. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

6. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

7. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3490 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $3,490 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Jefferson City, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,490 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $3,490 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Jefferson City, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

10. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,129 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $3,129 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Jefferson City, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...