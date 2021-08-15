Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Greensboro

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Greensboro companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Greensboro:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bSO6CVX00

1. CDL-A Home Daily - $1,300 per Week

🏛️ Bulk Transport Company

📍 Greensboro, NC

💰 $1,300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriverBenefits * Local Route! * Earn up to $1,300 Per Week * Home Daily! * Platinum Level Love's Points Cards Day 1 - Enjoy your drinks & coffee on us - every day

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Greensboro, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Senior Project Engineer - Sanitary Industry!

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Greensboro, NC

💰 $115,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a privately held, family owned organization that has been in business for over 130 years - looking for our next Control/Systems Engineer! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Matt Mahoney Are you a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Care Representative

🏛️ TRC Staffing

📍 Thomasville, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistants Needed in Thomasville, NC! What You'll Get: * Monday-Friday 8-5 in office * Full time hours * $18/hr * Pay every Wednesday What We Want: * 3-5 years customer service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Tow Truck Driver

🏛️ Jeff's Classic Towing and Locksmithing

📍 High Point, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Tow Truck Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a flatbed tow truck with a capacity of at least 13,500 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Administrative Assistant

🏛️ The Bradley Group

📍 Greensboro, NC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Bradley Group is currently seeking an Entry Level Administrative Assistant position for their customer, a distributor of fasteners and fittings located in Greensboro. Ideal candidate will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Greensboro, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Stocker

🏛️ Restaurant Depot

📍 Greensboro, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stocker FULL-TIME $10.25/hr Responsible for providing prompt and courteous customer service, stocking products on shelves, and maintaining aisles clean. Essential Functions: - Provides prompt ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Retail Sales Associate-Winston Salem

🏛️ The Good Feet Store

📍 Winston-Salem, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Good Feet Store, a leading retailer of foot, knee, hip and back pain solutions, is hiring an Retail Sales Associate for our Winston Salem location! Why join us? As an innovative and dynamic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Greensboro, NC

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

