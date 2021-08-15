Hiring Now: These roles are open in Conway

(CONWAY, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Conway.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Conway:

1. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.

🏛️ Montrose Insurance Group

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MIG Agency of Equis Financial is seeking a driven and coachable individual who is ready to start getting paid what they are worth! You will become your own boss in this expanding market and can work ...

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3312 per week in MO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lebanon, MO

💰 $3,312 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

4. IT Support / Desktop Support

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly IT is hiring a Desktop Support Specialist for a 2+ year project in Springfield, MO. For consideration, please email your updated resume to the recruiter at tauri.hayes@kellyservices.com and ...

5. Office Administrator/Scheduling Coordinator

🏛️ Renewal by Andersen

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Renewal by Andersen (RbA) is a division of Andersen Corporation - the largest and most recognized window brand in the United States. We are the company's exclusive start-to-finish window and patio ...

6. Contact Center Representative

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Strafford, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services is seeking a Contact Center Representative in Springfield, MO! Location: Springfield, MO 65804 $16.00/hour Must be able to work between 6am and 9pm. Shift will be 7am 4pm M-F and ...

7. We Would Love to Interview You for Springfield MO Cleaning Jobs!

🏛️ Brokate Janitorial, LLC

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring Evening and Late Night janitor / office cleaning positions with a great local company in Springfield! No experience necessary. Must have valid license and vehicle. This position pays ...

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lebanon, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. Operations Manager

🏛️ Henry Industries, Inc

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Henry Industries Inc. is seeking an Operations Manager Springfield, MO location $45,000 to 50,000 per year Voluntary Benefits Medical, Dental, Vision, Life and 401K What to Expect Be the liaison ...

10. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...