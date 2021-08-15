Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Forest

(FOREST, MS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Forest.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Forest:

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Forest, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,515 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,515 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Brandon, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2400.52 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brandon, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2228.08 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,228 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brandon, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,228 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,228 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Brandon, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06 ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - Jackson

📍 Forest, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

10. CDL Class A Driver

🏛️ Singleton Xpress Logistics Llc

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CDL Class A Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). Responsibilities