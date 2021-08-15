Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, WY) Companies in Sheridan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sheridan:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $4373 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $4,373 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sheridan, WY. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $4373 ...

2. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

3. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

4. General Manager - New Opening

🏛️ Gecko Hospitality

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Manager Upscale Casual - Industry Professional We are in search of a General Manager that will always strive to meet and exceed expectations for our guests and our team members daily. To ...

5. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Jackson Electric Inc.

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position is for a working Journeyman electrician duties include: Wiring new and remodel commercial projects, Residential, and service work. Some control work and trouble shooting. Need to know how to ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ranchester, WY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Ranchester, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

9. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sheridan, WY

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

10. COSTCO Doubles

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Buffalo, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Doubles Company DriversBenefits * Consistently Earn $1400-$1600/week * Orientation Pay * Dedicated Runs * Through House 2x/Week * Professionally Maintained Equipment