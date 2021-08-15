Job alert: These Saratoga jobs are accepting applications

(SARATOGA, CA) Companies in Saratoga are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Saratoga:

1. Administrative Secretary

🏛️ San Jose/Evergreen Community College District

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SAN JOSE -EVERGREEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICTThe San Jose - Evergreen Community College District is currently recruiting an Administrative Secretary. This is a temporary assignment through 10/31/21 ...

2. Case and Crate Crewmember

🏛️ HQ Pack

📍 Newark, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Case and Crate Crewmember FULL-TIME $22/hr Starting hourly pay is between $20.00 and $22.00/hour depending on experience. Working as part of a production team, the Case and Crate crew members build ...

3. Client Care Coordinator

🏛️ Competitive EDGE Physical Therapy, Inc

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who We Are: It's an amazing time to join Competitive EDGE Physical Therapy as we continue to transform the physical therapy experience. We are a quickly expanding specialized sports medicine and ...

4. $19/hr & $1000 Sign-On Bonus! Operations Associate (AM & PM Shift)

🏛️ SPIN

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring for AM shift (6AM-2:30PM) PM shift (2:30 PM - 11 PM)! $19/hr and receive a $1000 bonus after your first 60 days. About the Role At Spin, we give people the Freedom to Move. Spin Mobility ...

5. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

6. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

7. Biotech Sales Associate/Account Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Milpitas, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a Sales Associate/ Account Manager with experience in Biotech Sales! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Emmet Nitto Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Saratoga, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Mountain View, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

10. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...