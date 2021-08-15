Cancel
Mesita, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mesita

 7 days ago

(MESITA, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mesita companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mesita:


1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Physician / Emergency Medicine / New Mexico / Locum tenens / Emergency Medicine MD Job

🏛️ NEXTLocums

📍 San Fidel, NM

💰 $150 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Emergency Medicine and Urgent Care San Fidel, NM Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna (ACL) Hospital is looking for Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, Family Practice, and Primary Care physicians to staff ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Laguna, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Obstetrics & Gynecology Travel Nurse RN - $2232 per week in NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $2,232 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Four Corners Health Care

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES * Assists in the development and implementation of the nursing care plan * Evaluates the effectiveness of nursing intervention and updates the client care plan as needed

Click Here to Apply Now

Mesita, NM
ABOUT

With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

