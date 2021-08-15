Cancel
Centreville, AL

Hiring now! Jobs in Centreville with an immediate start

(Centreville, AL) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Centreville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Alabaster, AL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

2. Assembly

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Marion, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Online Application is Mobile / Cell Phone Friendly. We are hiring in Marion, AL for the 2nd shift to start immediately! Experience is not required. Here's an opportunity to break into the ...

3. Production Assembler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Vance, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Production Assembler jobs with SAS in Vance, AL. Weekly pay starting at $15.00 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. After you apply, you will have a ...

4. Customer Service / Inside Sales

🏛️ Industrial Tooling & Supply Inc

📍 Bessemer, AL

💰 $37,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At ITS, we recognize that our past and future success is directly related to the quality of our people. We are currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for Customer Service ...

ABOUT

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

