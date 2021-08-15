Cancel
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Yuma Proving Ground

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 7 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Yuma Proving Ground companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yuma Proving Ground:


1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Yuma, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30/2021

2. Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job in Yuma, AZ

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $5,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Owner Operator Truck Driver Job - Yuma, Arizona Now Hiring Owner Operator CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! If you are looking for big company resources with a small company feel, you have ...

3. Outpatient Family Medicine - Phoenix Area 4-day work week $215,000+ Annually Student Loan Repayment

🏛️ Adaptive Medical Partners (AMP-Health, Inc.)

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $215,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RAPIDLY expanding bedroom community of Phoenix * Live locally or commute from Phoenix, the choice is yours * Numerous, beautiful, affordable homes at 2/3 the cost of the Phoenix market * Lovely ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3385.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $3,385 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Yuma, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3385 ...

5. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

6. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 10

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

7. IT Technician

🏛️ Mountain View Corporation

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an experienced IT Technician to join our team! You will handle a variety of projects to support and improve the organization's network systems. Responsibilities: * Manage all aspects ...

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Yuma, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30/2021

9. Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Mesa AZ

🏛️ Brian scott Torchin

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Mesa AZ We are looking for a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgeon, Dermatologist or General Surgeon with Cosmetic Surgery training. This candidate will ...

10. Registered Nurse - MS/TELE - 13 Week Contract ($3170/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Yuma, AZ

💰 $3,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

With Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

