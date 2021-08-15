A job on your schedule? These Mission positions offer flexible hours
(Mission, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Mission-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Perfect Sales Job! Make $1500+ per week!
🏛️ ZAI Agency
📍 Mcallen, TX
💰 $156,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
ZAI Agency is seeking coachable individuals to become their own boss in a very lucrative and expanding market...Both PART-TIME and FULL-TIME Positions available. Would you like to control your income ...
2. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed
🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency
📍 Hidalgo, TX
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...
3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Pharr, TX
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions
📍 Mila Doce, TX
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
