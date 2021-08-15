Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

A job on your schedule? These Mission positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Mission Times
Mission Times
 7 days ago

(Mission, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Mission-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSO62lW00

1. Perfect Sales Job! Make $1500+ per week!

🏛️ ZAI Agency

📍 Mcallen, TX

💰 $156,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ZAI Agency is seeking coachable individuals to become their own boss in a very lucrative and expanding market...Both PART-TIME and FULL-TIME Positions available. Would you like to control your income ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Hidalgo, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Pharr, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Mila Doce, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mission Times

Mission Times

Mission, TX
84
Followers
172
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pharr, TX
City
Hidalgo, TX
City
Mission, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Life Insurance#Insurance Agent#Zai Agency#Uncapped
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy