Get hired! Job openings in and around Manila

(MANILA, AR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Manila.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Manila:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,168 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jonesboro, AR

💰 $3,168 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

2. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Jonesboro, AR

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

3. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ Nuark Warehouse and Logistics

📍 Blytheville, AR

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Welder Fabricator to become an integral part of our team! The Welder will use specialized equipment to weld and assemble new metal forms. Responsibilities: * Manufacture and ...

4. Regional Operations Manager

🏛️ SG 360

📍 Jonesboro, AR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking a Regional Operations Manager to direct and oversee our janitorial operations in Northeast and Central Arkansas through effective leadership, organizational plans, and ...

5. Automotive Service Technician / 19-10667

🏛️ Cavenaugh Ford Quick Lane

📍 Jonesboro, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY : Service Technicians, SUMMARY Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center has immediate openings for service technicians. Quick Lane offers an excellent work environment in a state-of-the-art facility. We ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - PCU - Progressive Care Unit - $3075.84 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jonesboro, AR

💰 $3,075 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Progressive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Jonesboro, AR. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,700 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jonesboro, AR

💰 $2,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

8. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Blytheville, AR

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Blytheville, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Driver

🏛️ Dupre

📍 Osceola, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay • Ability to Earn $100,000 Plus Annually • Mileage Pay • $3,500 Sign-On Bonus • Quarterly Bonus • Generous Driver Referral Incentive Schedule • Local Runs / Home Daily / Set Schedule ...