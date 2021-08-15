Hiring Now: These roles are open in Bath

(BATH, IL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bath companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bath:

1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Cuba, IL

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Cuba, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

2. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | GERI (Per Diem)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Havana, IL

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what excites you about being a nurse. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or want the freedom to create a flexible work schedule ...

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,613 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Cuba, IL

💰 $1,613 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marvel Medical Staffing Therapy is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Cuba, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Bath, IL

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Bath, IL

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Havana, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

7. CDL A Drivers / Avg. $1,375 Weekly / Dedicated Route

🏛️ Paper Transport, Inc.

📍 Havana, IL

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed Weekly Pay | Weekly Home Time | 99% No-Touch Freight CDL A Regional Truck Driver Opportunity: Average weekly pay up to $1,375/week depending on location/position Ask about our training ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Positions Available + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Midwest Dedicated

📍 Bath, IL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year After 1 Year - Up To 5 CPM Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Monthly Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Freightliners Cascadias

9. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Bath, IL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...

10. Truck Driver CDL A Regional - up to 74K

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Virginia, IL

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN AT 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION WE ARE A 100 YEAR TRUCKING COMPANY COMMITTED TO DRIVER SAFETY AND SUCCESS. OUR SECRET? GIVING OUR DRIVERS WHAT WE PROMISE! 6 MONTHS ...